Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 20,185 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 8,638% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLC. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 30.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XLC opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.85. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $80.55.

