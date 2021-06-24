Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.20.

Several research firms recently commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.87. 353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $71.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.19%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 8.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

