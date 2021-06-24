Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPSI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of CPSI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.81.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,316 shares of company stock valued at $854,348. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

