Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 521,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

