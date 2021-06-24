Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Concentrix stock traded down $10.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.88. 13,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.70. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $163.28.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $52,344,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,940,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,802,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 374,754 shares of company stock worth $54,642,707. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.