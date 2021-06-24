ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.95.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

COP traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.19. 148,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,990,159. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of -406.11, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.94.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

