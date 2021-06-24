CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,508 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONX in the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,029. CONX Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

