Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 140,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 368,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 21,573 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 360,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.26 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CORT. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

