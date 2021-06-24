Cormark Comments on Lundin Mining Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.06.

LUN stock opened at C$10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.61 and a 1 year high of C$16.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,104,383.90. Insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751 over the last 90 days.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

