Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,533,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 1,511.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ESML opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.