Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,533,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 1,511.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ESML opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79.

