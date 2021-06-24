Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research raised New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New Mountain Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

