Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 72,152 Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 72,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBW. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 791,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 130,816 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 76.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 224,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $462,861.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $748,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $517,122 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.98. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.01.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

