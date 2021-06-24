Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 899 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 899 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after buying an additional 42,772 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.23.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $349.84 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.81 and a 1-year high of $383.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $358.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

