Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $202,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 68.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,460,000 after buying an additional 4,938,324 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 6.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,537,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,303,000 after buying an additional 353,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 47.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after buying an additional 587,955 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,809,000 after buying an additional 256,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,085,000. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,574.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $367,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,787. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.