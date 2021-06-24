Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $250,000 in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of DSP Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSPG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DSP Group by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of DSP Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 1,347.7% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $351.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.92. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.