Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,482 Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,482 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $336.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $39.84.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

