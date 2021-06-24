CoStar Group Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, June 28th (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) shares are set to split on Monday, June 28th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 7th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $890.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 151.70, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $662.04 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $863.29.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.83.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 420,157.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 29,411 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 442.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

