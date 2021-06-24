Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,036,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Shares of COST stock opened at $391.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.40 and a fifty-two week high of $393.44. The company has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

