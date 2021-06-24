County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group downgraded County Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded County Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ICBK opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.52.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 20.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in County Bancorp by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in County Bancorp by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in County Bancorp by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.