Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta Sells 642 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $156,320.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,526 shares in the company, valued at $615,055.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of COUP stock opened at $247.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.
About Coupa Software
Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.
