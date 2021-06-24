Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta Sells 642 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $156,320.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,526 shares in the company, valued at $615,055.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $247.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

