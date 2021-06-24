Cowen Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $270.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTNT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $240.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.10, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $242.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,127,000 after buying an additional 277,019 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,628,000 after buying an additional 53,825 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

