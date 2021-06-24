Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of CS stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

