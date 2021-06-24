Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in QIWI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 250,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in QIWI by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in QIWI by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in QIWI by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in QIWI during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Sberbank CIB raised shares of QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of QIWI opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $671.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QIWI plc has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $20.84.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. QIWI had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 33.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QIWI plc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

