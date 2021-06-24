Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,033,000 after buying an additional 1,489,632 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $1,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SDC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

SDC opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.65.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.