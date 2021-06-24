Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.