Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,138 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHK. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,262.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after buying an additional 152,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $188.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

