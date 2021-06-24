Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 43.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 304,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $763.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

