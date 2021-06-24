Critical Contrast: Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) versus PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX)

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) and PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. PBF Logistics pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Genesis Energy pays out -39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PBF Logistics pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Genesis Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

65.0% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of PBF Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of PBF Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Genesis Energy and PBF Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesis Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 PBF Logistics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Genesis Energy currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.39%. PBF Logistics has a consensus target price of $12.88, indicating a potential downside of 14.17%. Given Genesis Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Genesis Energy is more favorable than PBF Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares Genesis Energy and PBF Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Energy -26.35% -19.67% -2.89% PBF Logistics 42.24% 97.04% 16.38%

Risk & Volatility

Genesis Energy has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PBF Logistics has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genesis Energy and PBF Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Energy $1.82 billion 0.75 -$416.68 million ($1.54) -7.27 PBF Logistics $360.26 million 2.60 $147.43 million $2.47 6.07

PBF Logistics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genesis Energy. Genesis Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PBF Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PBF Logistics beats Genesis Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,422 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Its Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services segment offers sulfur-extraction services to refining operations; and operates storage and transportation assets. This segment provides services to ten refining operations; and sells sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals. Its Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment offers onshore facilities and transportation services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers by purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates trucks, trailers, railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.2 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil and carbon dioxide (CO2). It owns four onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 450 miles of pipe in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas; and four operational crude oil rail unloading facilities in Baton Rouge and Raceland, Louisiana, as well as Walnut Hill, Florida and Natchez, Mississippi. Its Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 91 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 3.2 million barrels; and 42 push/tow boats. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee. It engages in receiving, handling, storing, and transferring crude oil, refined products, natural gas, and intermediates. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.