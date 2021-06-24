Critical Review: Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) versus MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) and MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nurix Therapeutics and MacroGenics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nurix Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 MacroGenics 1 1 5 0 2.57

Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. MacroGenics has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.01%. Given Nurix Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nurix Therapeutics is more favorable than MacroGenics.

Profitability

This table compares Nurix Therapeutics and MacroGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nurix Therapeutics N/A -31.10% -17.69% MacroGenics -126.15% -45.99% -35.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nurix Therapeutics and MacroGenics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nurix Therapeutics $17.82 million 73.26 -$43.24 million ($2.76) -10.67 MacroGenics $104.88 million 14.64 -$129.74 million ($2.47) -10.36

Nurix Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MacroGenics. Nurix Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MacroGenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of MacroGenics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of MacroGenics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nurix Therapeutics beats MacroGenics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications. It also develops NX-0255, a CBL-B inhibitor for ex vivo use to enhance adoptive T-cell therapy; DeTIL-0255 for tumor infiltrating lymphocytes therapy; KINASE-CTM3 to treat T cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and LIGASE-INH2 for immuno-oncology. In addition, the company develops programs, such as COVID-CTM1, COVID-CTM2, and COVID-CTM3 that are designed for protein degradation to SARs CoV2 targets. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for cancer and other challenging diseases patients; and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as Nurix Inc. and changed its name to Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastroesophageal cancers. The company is also developing Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that recognizes CD123 and CD3 for treating acute myeloid leukemia; Retifanlimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets B7-H3; and Tebotelimab, an investigational tetravalent DART molecule for PD-1 and lymphocyte-activation gene 3. In addition, it is developing MGC018, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC), which targets solid tumors expressing B7-H3; MGD019, a monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoints PD-1 and cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4; and IMGC936, an ADC that targets ADAM9, a cell surface protein over-expressed in various solid tumor types. Further, the company's non-immuno-oncology clinical product candidates include MGD014, a DART molecule to target the envelope protein of human immunodeficiency virus infected cells and T cells; Teplizumab for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and PRV-3279, a CD32B Ã CD79B DART molecule for the treatment of autoimmune indications. It has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Zai Lab Limited; I-Mab Biopharma; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; and Alligator Bioscience AB (publ). The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

