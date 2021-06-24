Critical Survey: Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) vs. Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Arrival alerts:

Arrival has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arrival and Paya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrival 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paya 0 0 6 0 3.00

Arrival presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.88%. Paya has a consensus price target of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 43.12%. Given Arrival’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arrival is more favorable than Paya.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arrival and Paya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrival N/A N/A -$5.30 million N/A N/A Paya $206.05 million 6.62 -$520,000.00 $0.48 22.42

Paya has higher revenue and earnings than Arrival.

Profitability

This table compares Arrival and Paya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrival N/A -106.06% -2.03% Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Paya shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paya beats Arrival on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival focuses on the design, research and development, assembly, and production of robotics and electric vehicles. It offers trucks, vans, buses, and other commercial vehicles. The company serves in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and Russia. Arrival is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions. It serves customers approximately through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company also has offices in offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.