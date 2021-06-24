CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,122 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of CrowdStrike worth $60,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $1,813,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 49.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,240,000 after purchasing an additional 177,574 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 50.9% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $254.09. The stock had a trading volume of 36,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,163. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.24. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.25 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $257.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total value of $4,024,113.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,665 shares of company stock worth $36,168,949 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

