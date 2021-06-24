Crown (CRW) Price Reaches $0.0603 on Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $170.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,008.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.49 or 0.01436388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.22 or 0.00382915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00066304 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003522 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 205.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,463,207 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

