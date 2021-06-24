Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.11. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.