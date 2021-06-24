Crypto.com Coin One Day Volume Reaches $46.92 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0988 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $46.92 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00056004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00020791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.74 or 0.00618357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00040334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00077140 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.