CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Purchases 114 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 37.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 290,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

RSG opened at $107.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.25.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.