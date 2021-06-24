CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 39 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lowered its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $560.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $565.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total transaction of $2,235,205.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $5,404,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

