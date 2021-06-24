CubeSmart to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a research report issued on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,735 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CubeSmart by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 219,334 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 889,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after buying an additional 47,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

