Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.11.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

CMI stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.45. Cummins has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after buying an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

