CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.35. CURO Group posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $209,854.81. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 87,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,543,329.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $614,928.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,197,571 shares of company stock worth $19,033,581 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in CURO Group by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 16,297 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in CURO Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

CURO stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 3.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

