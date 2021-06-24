CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy Sells 100,000 Shares

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $6.68 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.70.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after buying an additional 6,210,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,109,000 after buying an additional 1,383,526 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 451,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

