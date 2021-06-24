D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $89.66 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.51.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Argus lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

