Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dana presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.11.

NYSE DAN opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. Dana has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $28.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dana by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dana by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

