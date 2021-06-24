Dana Rao Sells 2,833 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dana Rao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28.

Shares of ADBE opened at $574.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.03 and a 1 year high of $579.80. The company has a market capitalization of $274.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $511.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

