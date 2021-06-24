Daniel M. Hancock Sells 12,850 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $844,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CYRX opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 0.88. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.25.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.0% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 174,103 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,863,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.