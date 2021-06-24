Daniel M. Hancock Sells 12,850 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $844,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CYRX opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 0.88. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.25.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.
About Cryoport
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.
