Davis Selected Advisers Boosts Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 131.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,199 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Baidu were worth $47,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,462,000. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.93. 178,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,368,941. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.75 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.07.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.