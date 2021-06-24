Davis Selected Advisers Has $280.51 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,160,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,192 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for approximately 1.2% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Cigna were worth $280,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.38. The stock has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.