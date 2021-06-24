Davis Selected Advisers Has $90.98 Million Position in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,806,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,762 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 29.86% of Davis Select International ETF worth $90,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DINT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the first quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Davis Select International ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $551,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DINT traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,256. Davis Select International ETF has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.77.

