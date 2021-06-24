Davis Selected Advisers Reduces Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.20% of American Campus Communities worth $12,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 73.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,133 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 175,206 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,542,000. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 25.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACC. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.80. 9,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,965. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $49.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

