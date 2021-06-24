Davis Selected Advisers Takes $17.40 Million Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $253,396,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,022,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $797,692,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $137,765,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.34. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,830. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $141.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.