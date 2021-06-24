Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Down 5.5%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $20.09. 1,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 216,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.